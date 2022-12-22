Shirley Anne Kallio

Shirley Anne (Birch) Kallio passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the age of 80
Shirley was born on Nov. 12, 1940, in Lebanon, Oregon, to Raymond and Ruth Birch. She was the second of three children. She graduated from Clatskanie Union High School in 1959 and married Eino Kallio in September 1959.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents and her siblings, David Birch and Marietta Cooper.
Shirley leaves behind her daughter Debra (and Charles) Forward; son Robert (and Sue) Kallio; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services are planned at this time.
