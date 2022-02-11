Shirley Jeanette Folwick, 82, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in St. Helens, Oregon on Jan. 25, 2022.
Shirley was born to Shirley Belle Gack and Martin G. Gack on March 12, 1939, in Badoura, Minnesota. There, she grew up on a farm and loved riding her horse while yodeling for the cows to come home. She graduated from Akeley High School in 1957.
She ventured to Oregon in 1962 after her marriage to Paul Folwick earlier that year. They settled in after finding property in Hillsboro, Oregon. As their young family grew, she worked as a homemaker and tended to their large fruit/vegetable farm. Her time was filled with house chores, taking care of her children, managing farm work, as well as perfecting her remarkable baking and cooking skills. Her limited free time was absorbed by her love of sewing.
As her children became independent, she took on working for the Hillsboro School District in various schools from 1988 to 2000. She transitioned to employment at Fred Meyers, eventually retiring from there in 2000. Throughout her life, Shirley was dedicated to God and her Lutheran faith.
She is survived by her four children, Marty, Kathy, Paul, and Shirley; several grandchildren; as well as great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2022 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon. There will be a graveside to follow.
