Shirley Jeanne Foey of Scappoose, Oregon passed away on March 15, 2021 at the age of 73. Shirley was born June 20, 1947 in Oakland, California to John and Lilly (Jiu) Fong. Shirley grew up in Oakland, California and attended Chico State University where she received her bachelor’s degree. She married her husband Alan Foey in 1969 and together they moved to Scappoose, Oregon in 1970 to begin their teaching careers.
Shirley started teaching in Rainier in 1970 and then shortly became a language arts and literature teacher at Scappoose Middle School where she stayed until her retirement in 2000. Before Alan’s passing in 2006, they enjoyed camping together with their family. She also enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her, friends, family, children and grandkids.
Shirley is survived by her three children and their spouses, Janine (Ray) Cheng, Jennie (Travis Peterson) Foey and Jason (Sarah) Foey; two grandchildren, Layla and Sam; brother Lawrence (Christine) Fong; mother-in-law Vivian Bates; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alan Foey and her sister Karen Long.
A graveside celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., March 27, 2021 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. In lieu of flowers kindly make donations in her name to Lan Su Chinese Garden, 220 NW 2nd Ave Suite #1050, Portland, OR 97209 (https://shop.lansugarden.org/Donation.aspx?CR=IMOSF). Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.