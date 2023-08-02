Shirley Rods passed away peacefully in her home on July 2, 2023, at 94 years old. She was born on May 3, 1929, in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Shirley worked for JC Penny in St. Helens at both the downtown and uptown stores and lived most of her life in the St. Helens/Columbia City area. She attended the Warren Baptist Church where she was an active member and of strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Shirley is survived by her three children, Cheryl, Ron, and David; along with three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She now resides peacefully in her new home in Heaven.
Shirley’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 18, 2023 at the Warren Baptist Church in Warren, Oregon.
