Shuri Nicole Hahmeyer, Nevayeh Moore Callaway (Hahmeyer), and Zerych Lealand Callaway (Hahmeyer)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the deaths of Shuri (age 38), Nevayeh (age 9) and Zerych (age 6). Shuri and her two youngest children died tragically in a house fire on Aug. 6, 2023, in Scappoose, Oregon. Shuri’s love for her children was evident by all who knew her. Her littles never left her side.
Shuri was born to Robert and Kathie Hahmeyer on Aug. 16, 1984, in Portland, Oregon. She grew up in Scappoose, Oregon with her parents, two older brothers (Shayn and Kaileb), younger brother (Kellyn), as well as many different pets. While in Scappoose, Shuri attended school, was active in athletics, worked diligently, and developed relationships with many wonderful friends. She graduated from Scappoose High School in 2002.
Shuri was incredibly beautiful and creative. She perfected her skills as she studied Cosmetology at NW School of Hair Design. She later went on to study Cosmetic Tattooing at Trillium Ink Academy. She finished her procedures and hours in preparation for certification the day before she passed. In addition to studying cosmetology, Shuri ran an in-home childcare for many years, where she loved and cared for dozens of children. Her hardworking nature also paid off as she worked alongside her dad, mom and brother; where she cut and processed firewood, ran equipment better than most guys, and kept the port organized and running smoothly. She was her dad’s best work partner and pride and joy.
In July of 2009, Shuri’s dream of becoming a mother came true when she gave birth to her first daughter. Her daughter was the light of her life and one of her very best friends. Shuri absolutely loved being a mom and wanted to have a big family.
Nevayeh Moore was born in July of 2014. Nevy loved having a big sister and endlessly followed her and her mom around, learning the ropes. Her infectious giggle and creative cards, homemade bracelets, and artwork brought joy to many friends and family members. Nevy attended kindergarten through 3rd grade at Grant Watts Elementary School.
In April of 2017, Zerych Lealand was born. The family was ecstatic to have a boy to add to the bunch. His wild energy was balanced out by his sweet snuggles. Z was a force to be reckoned with, and an absolute perfect addition to the family. He attended kindergarten at Grant Watts Elementary School where he also made many friends.
The world was a brighter place with Shuri, Nevy and Z in it. But we know that one day we will meet them again at the gates of heaven.
The trio is survived by Shuri’s oldest daughter; parents, Robb and Kathie Hahmeyer; brothers, Shayn Hahmeyer (Jessica), Kaileb Hahmeyer (Kim), and Kellyn Hahmeyer (Rachel); grandmother Pat Lucore; one niece; four nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2023 at Warren Community Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.