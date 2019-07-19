Stanley Madden passed away on July 4, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 9, 1954 in San Francisco, California.
Stanley and his wife Carol moved to Oregon in 1980, where he pursued his career as a dedicated pipe fitter and proud member of Local 290. He worked for Dillingham Northwest Marine Ironworks and Cascade General.
Stanley could be found at one of the many parks along the Columbia River waiting for the next ship to come in.
Stanley had great admiration, pride and love for his family. Spending time with his children and grandchildren were so important to him. There was never a shortage of laughter. Stanley was so charismatic.
While we are all saddened, he leaves us with so many happy and amazing memories.
Stanley is survived by his father and stepmother, Donald and Fran; his wife Carol; sister-in-law Cathy Greethurst; son Michael Madden; two daughters and their spouses, Yvette and Jason Krueger, and Patricia and Joey Tretter; brothers Donnie and Patrick; five sisters: Shellie, Yvonne, Debbie, Tina and Marti; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several aunts; nephews; and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his sister Vicki Pacholka and his mother Pat.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.