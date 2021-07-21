On Sunday, June 20, 2021, Stanley Morris Payne Sr. passed away peacefully at home in Rainier, Oregon at age 88.
Stanley was born in Craig, Nebraska to Carl and Grace Payne on Aug. 30, 1932. In 1953, Stanley married Vione Darlene Chandler and they raised five children together.
Stanley was preceded in death by his mother; father; wife Vione; and son John.
He is survived by several siblings; his children, Alethea, Stanley Jr., Denise, and Cindy; several grandchildren; as well as several great-grandchildren.
No funeral or memorial services are being held.
