Stephanie was born in Longview, Washington on Feb. 7, 1972 to Mary Cramer. Stephanie went to school in Longview, Washington and attended high school at Robert A Long. She graduated in 1990.
Stephanie was the only child and had lots of friends that she considered as her own family. Her mom passed away in 2012. She never got to know her real dad. Stephanie got married to her loving husband Larry Volk on Jan. 17, 2017.
Stephanie’s hobbies were reading, playing video games, talking with friends and listening to country music. She was a volunteer at the Bean in Longview, Washington (2015). Stephanie did not have any children of her own. Her husband Larry has three kids and a few grandkids. Stephanie was a very loving and giving person and we will always remember her fondly.
Stephanie and Larry were on a trip with a couple friends who were so gracious and paid for their trip. Sadly, Stephanie passed away on Oct. 29, 2022. The autopsy said COVID was the cause of death. Rest in Peace Mrs. Stephanie Jo Cramer Volk.
No funeral arrangements are set in place. Her husband is still trying to raise money to get her body and or ashes returned to Oregon. Donations can be made to Bank of the West in Stephanie’s name.
