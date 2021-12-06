Steven Daniel Cade

Steven was born on March 27, 1957 in St. Helens to David and Phyllis Cade. He passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, after a six-year battle with dementia.
He attended St. Helens schools, graduating from SHHS in 1975.
He was employed by Boise Cascade for 35 years, retiring in 2010 due to health issues. In retirement he enjoyed volunteer work in Jean Millers kindergarten classroom for many years. He also was a volunteer in the main office at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Steve is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debra; daughters, Karee Steinhauser, Kimberlee Carlson, and Kellee Gallagher; grandchildren Haylee Dunphy, Jesse Arthur, Ty Steinhauser, Cadee Luttrell, and Toby Carlson Jr.; two great grandsons, Jackson and Jace Dunphy; mom Phyllis Cade; sister Sue Stratton; and brother Craig Cade.
A celebration of life was held on Nov. 13, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Helens Booster Club, PO Box 321, St. Helens OR 97051.
