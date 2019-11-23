Steven Edmond Evans, of St. Helens, passed away from a cardiac event on Nov. 13, 2019 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 70. He was born in St. Helens Oregon on Dec. 5, 1948.
Steven graduated from St. Helens High School in 1967. He worked at Gainer’s Grocery, Thriftway, Reichold Chemical and Chevron. He served in the Navy on the U.S.S. St. Paul.
He loved God, family, fishing, camping, cribbage and reading. He was actively involved and a longtime member of Warren Community Fellowship and the men’s bible study.
He is survived by his wife Sally Evans; children Shannon Craft (Ralph), Sean Evans (Shauna), Shane Evans, Stacy Evans, Sierra Angeloff (Jesse), Steffi Jo McKnight (Jerod), Seth Evans, and Sam Evans; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his sisters Sharon King and Sue Downing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Hazel Evans.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Warren Community Fellowship or Columbia County Christian School at 56523 Columbia River Hwy., Warren, OR 97053.
A memorial service was held at Warren Community Fellowship on Mon., Nov. 18th at 10:30 a.m.
