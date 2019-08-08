Steven Ray Warren, age 65, of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on August 4, 2019 at Spring Meadows Assisted Living from a long-term illness.
Steve was born on January 1, 1954 in Longview, Washington and always felt extra special because the whole world celebrated his birthday. He spent his early childhood in Cathlamet, Washington, moving to St. Helens in the early 1960’s. He married Vickie in 1975.
Steve’s career started at the age of 17 driving a truck for TEDS Furniture. It was that truck that gave him the desire to drive an 18-wheeler. After a few small companies, he started working for Lawrence Oil in St. Helens, Oregon. He drove for Dave Lawrence for 17 years until moving to Idaho, where he continued to drive fuel tankers. Upon moving back to St. Helens, he drove a short time for Wilcox & Flagel.
In his younger years, Steve enjoyed the racing circuit, helping Don West and Howard Patton rebuild River City Speedway at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in the 1980’s. He was also on Don’s pit crew and later pitted for Kirk Ray’s “Mouse” Racing Team. Steve was also an avid golfer and helped restart the Men’s Club at Wildwood Golf Course in the mid 1990’s.
Steve became a Christian in 1996. He was involved with boys’ and girls’ camps, Bible studies, and played the drums with the worship team. Steve loved music of all kinds and could name the song, artist, album, and year of just about any song released from the 1960’s through the 1990’s. He was a man with a big heart and loved God and his family, including his three children and six grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his wife of 44 years Vickie Warren; sister Julie Warren; step-daughter Jennie Warren all of St. Helens; daughter Angie Ramos of Warren, Oregon; son Chris Warren of Troy, Idaho; and six grandchildren. He was also very close to his surviving cousin Susie Hirschi of Scappoose, Oregon; aunt Joy and her husband John Jenkins of Kelso, Washington; son-in-law Miguel Ramos; and daughter-in-law Jeannette Warren.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Shirley Warren; sister Barbara Warren; two brothers Kenny and Keith Warren, and his beloved companion dog, Supy.
Services are pending. Please go to www.columbiafh.com for service information.
