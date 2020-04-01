SueEllen Collins
Jan. 7, 1956 ~ March 20, 2020
On March 20, 2020, SueEllen Collins of Deer Island, Oregon, went home to the Lord. She was born on Jan. 7, 1956 in Utah.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years Cliff Collins; children, Mike Wodesky of Oregon City, Oregon, Theresa Wiser of Umatilla, Oregon, Eric Wodesky of Oregon City, Oregon, Racheal Murray of Hawi, Hawaii and Ronda Sheldon of Deer Island, Oregon; siblings, Norm (Thelma) Winterbottom, Jeanette (Harlan) Taylor, Roger (Gail) Winterbottom, Melvin (Dixie) Winterbottom, Elaine (Glenn) Vogel and Glena (Rick) O’Driscoll; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Marjorie and Glen Davis; one sister who passed in infancy, Darlene Winterbottom; and she also suffered the loss of a daughter, Kathleen Wodesky, in infancy.
Sue enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing with her family. She also enjoyed taking care of her many flowers, as well as her two fur babies, Sophie and Peanut.
She is to be cremated through Columbia Funeral Home. A service to place her ashes will take place at a future date at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Warren, Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.