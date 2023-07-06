With her husband of 50 years by her side, Susan Ann Hebert passed away in her Deer Island home, on June 25, 2023. She was 76 years old.
Susan spent much of her life in Oregon. Born in Portland, Oregon, in July of 1946, she graduated from nearby Newberg High School. Committed to finding her biological father from whom she had become separated, through her own investigative efforts Susan successfully located him in Florida. Their reconnection, first by telegram and followed by a quickly arranged flight, inspired her to relocate to Florida to become better acquainted.
Moving to Florida proved fortuitous as it was in Miami, in 1972, at a Parents Without Partners Dance that she met her soulmate, Leonard. Just thirteen days after they met, Leonard and Susan officially wed and become a wonderfully blended family of seven.
A desirable career opportunity led the family to relocate back to Oregon, establishing themselves in the Oregon City, Milwaukie, Warren, and Deer Island communities. While she was officially licensed as a cosmetologist, Susan found herself drawn to multiple caregiving roles throughout her life. Motivated by a desire to prevent others from ever struggling to afford daycare, Susan established her own home childcare service- growing from just a couple neighbors to an exponential size in no time. Her passion for caregiving continued as she transitioned to assist elderly clients in their homes, performing daily needs of cleaning, cooking, grocery shopping, and other errands. Her clients became like family to her, and she affectionately referred to them as “her people.”
Susan is best described as unselfish, caring, and well-liked by all. Her extremely outgoing and unabashed nature will be missed by all who knew her, including those she frequently visited at Bertucci in St. Helens and the Miami Dolphins, who surely benefitted from the steadfast dedication of their most enthusiastic supporter.
Susan is survived by her husband, Leonard Hebert; five children, Dianna Turner, Dawnna Forbes, John Hebert, David Hebert, and Joann Seitz; and 15 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn (Johnson) Stone, and father Howard McCurdy.
Future plans are pending for a private graveside service at Willamette National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life for all who knew her.
