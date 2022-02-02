Susan Annette Jauron

On Jan. 29, 2022, Susan passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side. Susan is survived by her son Wyatt Dingman of St. Helens, mother Irene Jauron of St. Helens, sister Shelly Hagood of Post Falls ID, Stacy Brandt of St. Helens, nephew Alex Hagood, nieces Madison and Cydney Brandt, and Rachel Hagood, and partner Tim Parnell of St.Helens.
Susan is preceded in death by her father William Jauron, grandparents Ray and Mary Jauron, and Eva Garrett, and several aunts and uncles.
Born in St. Helens, Susan grew up playing softball, riding motorcycles, horseback riding and participating in 4H. Susan graduated from St. Helens High School in 1986. Susan enjoyed all animals, working in the garden, and most of all spending time with her son Wyatt. Together they enjoyed fishing, adventures outdoors, riding bikes, and quality time together.
Susan was baptized at St. Frederic’s Church as an infant and continued her faith as an adult at Grace Baptist Church where she was again baptized as an adult, faith was very important to her.
She worked at USPS until she couldn’t work anymore due to Lou Gehrig disease (ALS).
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022 at Yankton Grange.
In lieu of flowers please donate to donate.als.org in memory of Susan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.