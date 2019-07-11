Susan Deanice Elder passed away on June 29, 2019 in Columbia City, Oregon at her parent’s home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on Sept. 3, 1971 in Salem, Oregon to William and Deanice Hutton and was the youngest of three children.
She attended grade school in Pendleton, Oregon and later moved to St. Helens, Oregon where she graduated in 1989. After graduating, she went on to become a medical transcriber at A&I. She married Robert Schwirse and they had two children together, Caitie and Hallie. They later divorced. She married David Elder and they enjoyed many years of travel and fun together.
Susie went to work for the Columbia River PUD where she advanced to the position of Customer Accounts Supervisor and continued to work there until she became ill. Family was very important to Susie. She was incredibly brave and courageous during her battle against brain cancer, through which she had eight surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy.
She is survived by her parents Bill and Deanice Hutton; husband Dave Elder; brothers Bryan (Kathy) Hutton and Steve (Beth) Hutton; daughters Caitie (David) Dunnington and Hallie (Logan Carter) Schwirse; her niece; nephews; aunts; uncles; and many cousins.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Yankton Community Fellowship located at 33579 Pittsburg Road, St. Helens, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
