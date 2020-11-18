Susan L. Riley passed away peacefully in her sleep early on Nov 12, 2020.
She was born on Mar. 9, 1956, in St. Helens, Oregon. She graduated from St. Helens High School in 1975. Susan proceeded to study accounting at PCC, graduating with an associate degree in 1978.
While in college, she met her future husband, Jerry Riley, marrying him on Dec. 17, 1977. As a military family they traveled the world together. In her free time as a 4H leader she helped raise rabbits and train dogs. She also volunteered at the library at St. Helens High School.
Proceeding her in death was her daughter Crystal; son James; and her mother and father Sylvia and Lewis Halstead.
Surviving Susan in life is her loving husband Jerry Riley; son Jason Riley; and daughter-in-law Kimberly Riley.
A graveside service will be held on Nov. 23, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.