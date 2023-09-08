It is with profound sorrow and much love that the family of Susan Lea Walker Myers announce her passing on Aug. 10, 2023 at the age of 83. Susan was an only child born Jan. 17, 1940 to Clarence and Alice Walker of Nuevo, California.
Susan is survived by her six children, Renee M. Baer, Cheryl L. Waters, Ronnie H. Bainbridge Jr., George E. Bainbridge, Alice M. Bainbridge, and Robert (Gene) Bainbridge; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Their lives are forever shaped by her fierce love and unwavering support. Her family was the centerpiece of her life, she found her greatest joy in the presence of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and left them with treasured memories of their time spent together.
Susan moved to St. Helens in 1965, she had a strong work ethic which gained her success in various jobs over the years. She worked as a medical assistant after receiving her degree from the Bryman School of Medicine and, went on to run the office of a local dentist in St. Helens, then worked many years for PGE and eventually retired from Good Samaritan Hospital where she worked in the cancer research group.
She had a love for cooking. Her kitchen was her sanctuary where she mastered and created many dishes for family gatherings. She enjoyed many different genres of music and loved to dance. Susan also found tranquility in tending her flower garden and watching it flourish and, she was a voracious reader of books from a young age. Susan had a witty sense of humor and loved to laugh and tell stories during visits with family and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2023 at the Grace Baptist Church located at 58690 Ross Rd., Warren, OR 97053.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that any remembrances be directed to Columbia Pacific Food Bank (Columbia Pacific Food Bank - Columbia Pacific Food Bank (cpfoodbank.org) or St. Helens Senior Center Meals on Wheels program (St. Helens Senior Center, Inc. (shseniorcenter.org).
