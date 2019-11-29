Susan Whalen of St. Helens, Oregon passed away at her home on Nov. 12, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Susan was born in St. Helens, Oregon on Aug. 11, 1957 to Larry and Hazel Whalen. She attended St. Helens High School in St. Helens, Oregon.
Susan enjoyed nature, being on or around the river, art, music, working in her yard, and spending time with her family, friends and her animals.
Susan is survived by her husband Doug Smith; daughters Wendi Worlitz, Brianne Cox, and Amy Schwirse; sister Joyce Anderson; two brothers Bill and Mike Whalen; and nine grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in Susan’s honor at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Yankton Community Fellowship.
