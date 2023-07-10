Sylvia Jane Carr went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2023, at the age of 83.
Sylvia was born Sylvia Jane Sherman on Nov. 7, 1939 in South Bend, Washington and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon in 1957. She married Grant Carr in 1961 and enjoyed almost 55 years of marriage before his death in 2015, living much of that in the St. Helens, Oregon area before retiring to Lakeview, Oregon in 1999.
Sylvia was fiercely committed to her faith in Jesus Christ, and her family. Her life centered around church, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith, loving her family, and for her incredible cookies.
Sylvia lived a full life, was relatively healthy to the end, and passed suddenly sitting in her favorite chair with her Bible open on her lap. She was looking forward to the day she would see her beloved daughter and husband as she crosses the threshold into eternity with Jesus.
Sylvia and Grant raised four children, Doug (Katy), Becky (Keith Cernac), Brad (Melissa), and Suzy (Greg Larson), and have 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her daughter Becky; husband Grant; and sister Cynthia.
She is survived by her three remaining children; brothers, Richard and Ron Sherman; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank all of those who have touched ours through prayer and support.
A celebration of Sylvia’s life on earth, and her future life in heaven, will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Lakeview, Oregon. If you feel led to give in Sylvia’s memory, donations can be made to First Baptist Mission Fund, 910 N. 2nd St. Lakeview, OR 97630, a cause that Sylvia enjoyed supporting.
