Tamara Maggie Reno Andrews, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 8, 2020. Tamara was born on Aug. 21, 1955 in San Joaquin, California.
She was a talented artist in crafting, sewing, and jewelry making. Tamara was known for her exceptional cooking, her endless knowledge of music, her love for her family, and being a kind, generous friend and neighbor.
She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Leona Reno; and her brother Ronald Reno.
She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Blair and Janice Davis; children Taha Melissa Andrews, Tasha and Tia Sharp, their father Tim Sharp; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Her family and friends will be holding a private memorial in celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at InRoads Credit Union to the Tamara Maggie Reno Andrews memorial fund for the benefit of SAFE of Columbia County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.