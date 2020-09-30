Tammy Gail Matthies was born on Sept. 5, 1966 and passed away on July 30, 2020. Her celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at Warren Community Fellowship.
To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Matthies as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.