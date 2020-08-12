Tammy Gail Matthies

Tammy Gail Williams was born in Wichita, Kansas on Sept. 5, 1966 to her parents Morris T. and Donna M. Williams.
Tammy was raised in Rose Hill and then married and raised her children, Camden and Shaylea Matthies, in the Wichita area. She later moved to St. Helens, Oregon and lead by the Lord through Jesus to help others.
Tammy was known for having a loving and giving heart. She would be the person to give her last dollar to a homeless person on the street. With great sadness Tammy went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020. She was met in heaven by Jesus, her father Morris, and many other loved ones that went before her.
Tammy will be extremely missed by her children, Camden and Shaylea Matthies; son-in-law Matthew Ratlief; grandson Kaine Ratlief; mother Donna Campbell; stepfather Clint; sister Pepsi; brother-in-law Tom; nephews, Cory, Cody and Chad LaCamp; and many other family and friends. Celebration of Tammy’s life will be held at Warren Community Church in Warren, Oregon and her graveside services will be held at Baxter Springs Cemetery in Baxter Springs, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.