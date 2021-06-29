Terence “Terry” Brian Tanski passed away June 18th after a valiant fight against Covid-19. Terry was born Sept. 25, 1956 in Toronto, Canada to Boleslaw Wladyslaw Tanski and Vera Christine Schmidt. He and his four siblings Sandra, Sylvia, Craig and Victor grew up in New York.
Terry was proud of his work for the City of Portland, first the Forestry Service and then the Water Bureau. He could tell you the Latin name for nearly every tree in Oregon. He loved music, the outdoors, fishing, camping, and hunting. He was planning many fishing trips in his upcoming retirement. He loved working out, had a collection of cookbooks, and was very health conscious. He set aside time every day for bible study as his faith was core to his being. He was a fan of old westerns and loved the tv series ‘The Waltons.’ He always wished for those simpler times.
Terry is survived by his siblings; wife Zee; two children, Amber and Taylor; and four stepchildren, Sarah, Habib, Laila and Joseph. As giving tides was a very important part of Terry’s life, the family asks if anyone would like, they may make a gesture to donate in his name to the St. Helens Church of the Nazarene’s project to provide Bibles to troops and missions all over the world to spread His Word.
