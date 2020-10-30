Teresa Holmes, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, passed away Oct. 10, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born Feb. 14, 1956 and is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Donna Finney.
Teresa had a love for life and family like you read about in novels. She loved to hike, camp, fish and go hunting with her husband Dan and their son Lee and his family. She was always there, no matter what, for her family and friends. She loved her job working the kitchen at St. Helens School District. She enjoyed seeing all the kids that passed through her line daily, some to just say hi.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 45 years Dan; son Lee and his wife Natasha; three grandchildren, Audrey, Ava and Ethan; sisters, Janice and Sharon; brothers, Thomas and David; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2020 at Branches Church in Scappoose, Oregon. In lieu of flowers we ask that you hug your children, grandchildren and family. Take a walk in the woods or on the beach and remember Teresa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.