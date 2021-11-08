Terri Jo Nunn, 59 years old, of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on Oct. 29, 2021, in the comfort of her home. Terri was born on July 29, 1962 in Boone, Iowa to her parents, Roy and Shirley Nunn.
Terri worked as a senior case manager in senior care and disability for 30 years. She enjoyed horseback riding, spending time with her children and grandchild, planting flowers in her garden, and going shopping.
Terri is survived by her son Jonathon Wagner; daughter April Wagner; and granddaughter Isabelle Wagner.
There are no services, but there is an online guestbook that can be signed at www.columbiafh.com.
