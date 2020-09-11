Terri Lynn Berta died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at her home in La Center, Washington. She was 66 years old. Terri was born on May 24, 1954 to Tom and Joann Shriver in Portland, Oregon.
She grew up in the Beaverton area where she met her first husband John Moore. They were married in 1972 and were married for 21 years and have three sons. She met John Oyler in 1994 and they spent several years together. She married Mathew Berta in 2012 and they had many happy years together.
Terri enjoyed many things throughout her life including sewing, taking pictures, traveling, collecting rocks, and gardening. She loved walks on the beach where she would collect shells and driftwood. She loved listening to music. Fleetwood Mac was a favorite. She lived many years in the Rockaway and Wheeler area before moving to St. Helens, Oregon where she lived for over 20 years. She and Mat lived in La Center, Washington for 8 years. They also spent three winters in Yuma, Arizona. She spent 30 years in the clothing industry, with her last 20 years being a product developer for Columbia Sportswear before retiring in 2014. She traveled to many countries during her time with Columbia. Without a doubt, her favorite thing was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Terri had a caring nature and always enjoyed learning and studying news things and places to explore. She loved camping with Mat and her family. We will all miss her terribly and remember our times together and things she taught each of us.
Terri is preceded in death by her father Tom Shriver and sister Tammy Moser.
She is survived by her husband Mathew Berta; mother Joann Reynolds; sisters, Mariann Mell and Cathy Jones; three sons and their spouses, Dorian and Sheila Moore of Oregon City, Rory and Katie Moore of Warren, and Cody Moore and Cami Nickelson of St. Helens; and six grandchildren, Kali Moore, Madysen Moore, Savannah Moore, Mckenna Moore, Keaton Moore, and Hayden Moore.
A private funeral will be held for the family.
