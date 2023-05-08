Terry Lee Archibald, aged 61, of Goble, Oregon, left his earthly worries behind on April 8, 2023.
Terry, known as “Itchy” by his friends, passed peacefully in his home with his four-legged friend of 17 years, Quincy, by his side.
Terry was born in St. Helens, Oregon. He grew up on North 10th Street with his Dad Robert and Mom Joan Archibald, as well as his brother Scott and sister Cherie. After graduating from St. Helens High School in 1980, he moved to Goble where he resided for his remaining years.
Terry’s love for all things with a motor took him (and others) on many adventures. His joy of building and driving Hot Rods was the absolute highlight of his life. As early as the fourth grade, he wrote stories about racing, started performing daredevil stunts, and built numerous model cars - many of which won multiple ribbons and awards at the local fair. His adoration for autos drove him to join multiple car clubs throughout his life, even founding the very first "Cruz In" at Dari Delish Drive In that has become a celebrated annual summertime event.
Terry is survived by his mother Joan Archibald; brother Scott (Michelle) Archibald; sister Cherie Archibald; nieces, Ashley (Kevin, Kylie) Ketchum and Lindsey (Val) Archibald.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Archibald.
There will be a graveside service at Neer City Cemetery where Terry will be laid to rest. Date to be determined.
