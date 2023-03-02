Theodore (Ted) Stanwood, 79, formerly of Warren, passed away suddenly on Jan. 7, 2023, on his ranch in Toledo, Oregon. Ted was born in Vallejo, California on Oct. 24, 1943.
He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Leola (Wilson) Stanwood of Toledo; son Tod Stanwood of Arizona; granddaughter Miranda Pochert and her husband Alan of Toledo; granddaughter Elizabeth Stanwood of Vancouver; brother Martin of Brightwood; nephew Brad of Portland; and numerous other nephews and nieces. He will be missed dearly, but never forgotten.
He loved nature, his family, and working on his family ranch, owned since the 1930’s, sharing stories about “The way things were when I was young and strong,” and teaching his grandchildren the things they need to know to carry on the family operation. He was very proud of how eager they were to learn, and how quickly they did so.
He was preceded in death by his father Edwin (Ed) Stanwood; mother Dorothy (Wright) Stanwood;
brothers, D. Edwin (Eddie) Stanwood and Conrad (Sonny) Stanwood; sister Florence; and nephew Steven Stanwood.
“Hug your family and tell them you love them daily because tomorrows are never promised.”
He was cremated per his wishes, and his family will spread his ashes at a later date.
