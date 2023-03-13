Theresa A. Gaffney, age 86, passed away Feb. 26, 2023.
Theresa, the eighth child of nine, was born on May 28, 1936, to her parents, Clarence and Leah Fletcher, in Brewer, Maine. The large family eventually moved to Connecticut. This is where Theresa graduated from East Hartford High School in 1954. It was during high school that Theresa met the love of her life, Bernard (Larry) Gaffney, deceased (2019). The two shared a love for music and sang together in their high school choir and performed on local radio.
On July 2, 1955, Theresa and Larry were united by marriage. They would be together for the remainder of their lives, sharing in great joys and sorrows. They originally settled in Glastonbury, Connecticut. It was there they started their family of five children, Debbie, Dennis (deceased), Brian, Margaret and Gary. In 1971, they decided to move west, settling in Grants Pass, Oregon. It is Grants Pass that captured their hearts. Theresa volunteered at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, the Lioness Club and at the local Red Cross. Grants Pass is where they finished raising their children and is where she will be laid to rest with son, Dennis, and husband Larry.
Theresa retired after serving as an Office Manager in the Grants Pass School District. In their retirement years, Larry and Theresa were professional Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Paramus Mall in New Jersey. They also traveled the entire United States (except Hawaii) serving periodically as camp hosts at National Parks. During this time of travel, Gary and wife Mary offered their place in Philomath, Oregon to be their home base.
Their life path eventually brought them to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where they lived close to their son Brian (Rose) and family. It offered warmth to their bones while still being close to family. They found a wonderful community at the Morning Star United Methodist Church. As always, they embraced their new church community. They sang in the choir and helped wherever they could. They also participated in local plays. They could often be found dancing together at local ‘music in the park’ events.
Eventually, Theresa and Larry’s health became an issue. Larry having heart issues and Theresa was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Their daughter, Margaret (Brad), invited them to spend their remaining years in their home in Warren, Oregon. After Larry passed in 2019, Theresa lost her life guide, and settled into her favorite chair with her iPad. This is where she did word puzzles, played Blackjack, colored and enjoyed some Facebook time.
Theresa loved singing in church choirs and plays with her husband. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles, traveling, camping and hiking. She found much peace in coloring in her last years.
Theresa is preceded in death by son Dennis (1979); husband Larry (2019); and six siblings, Phyllis (1986), Victor (2010), Anna (2017), Keith (1992), Allan (1992) and Rachel (2005).
Theresa is survived by children, Debbie Pariera (Mike), Brian (Rose), Margaret Ryan (Brad Green) and Gary (Mary); two sisters, Charlotte Cunningham and Myrtle Paulman; eight grandchildren, Heather (Chad) Kimmerling, Courtney (Jon) Dinkins, Jessica (Erik) Borg, Josh (Lona) Ryan, Tyler (Stefanie) Ryan and Haley Gaffney, Brian Lemly, and Jennifer (Jeff) Smythe; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Peggy Gaffney-Dubel.
Family will be holding a celebration of life at home of daughter Debbie (Mike).
