Thomas Alden Henderson passed away on Feb. 4, 2022 at home. He was born to parents Jasper Berdett Henderson and MaryAnn Lucille Sharp on August 16, 1943 in Westville, OK.
Tom grew up in St. Helens, OR and graduated from St. Helens High School. He is an Army Vet and worked in Law Enforcement and eventually retired as a Tillamook County Sheriff’s Deputy and moved to La Pine, OR. In March of 1985 he married the love of his life, Helen R. Beisley.
He was a stepfather to Yvonne Meilink and husband Jerry and Kim Strang and husband Jeff whom he loved and treated like his very own. Tom is survived by brother Fred Wyland, his wife Connie Wyland, their 2 children CJ and Robin as well as cousins Ben sharp, Sue Hooper-Koth and sister-in-law Wyvonne Beisley. Grandchildren include Bianca Johnson, JT, Sara, Matt, Dustin Strang and great grandson Keean Vogel.
Tom is preceded in death by his sister Becky Terry. Tom will be laid to rest next to his wife Helen at the La Pine Community Cemetery.
No funeral per Tom’s wishes. Will have a celebration of life at a later time to be announced.
