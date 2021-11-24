Thomas Allen Burke

Tom Burke of St. Helens was born on Feb. 9, 1940 in Edmonton, Canada. He passed away at his home on Oct. 15, 2021 in St. Helens.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Audrey; two daughters, Renatta Burke and Lindsay Burke both of St. Helens; son Michael Burke of Maricopa, Arizona; granddaughter Piper, whom he adored; and sister Judy Burke from Langley, BC.
As per his request, there will not be a memorial service. Donations may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, 1035 11th Ave, Longview, WA 98632. Nurse Tony and Aide Regina took great care of Tom for over five months.
