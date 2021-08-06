Thomas Allen Weber passed away in his home on July 1st, 2021 at the age of 70.
“Tom” was born May 8th, 1951 in Valley City, North Dakota to Bernard and Mae Weber. In late 1951 his family moved to Portland where he attended St Agatha’s Elementary school until the 6th grade then the family moved to St Helens. He attended St Helens Junior High then graduated from St Helens High School in 1970. Tom was lucky enough to find love three times. In 1971 he married Donna Steward and they had two girls Shannon and Brandie. In 1976 he married Danielle Leffler. Together they had one daughter, Wendy. After Danielle’s death, he married Nancy Zweifel in 2014.
Tom began his career at Boise Cascade working in the maintenance department before moving to the Portland Shipyards as a welder. Always looking to improve he went back to school to become a pipefitter and worked from the union at the Intel Campus until his retirement in 2010.
You may have known Tom by one of his many nicknames: Tom Bucket, Thomasina, Road Kill or GPT. But any way you knew him, you knew he was an avid hunter and fisherman but loved golf. Of course, you could always talk him into a game of Cribbage.
He is survived by daughters Shannon Weber, Brandie Weber, and Wendy Redmond (Mark), three step children Mindy Pilkington (Charles), Kent Zweifel and Gary Keturakat, 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren as well his sisters Dianna Multanen (Cliff), Sandy Parnell (Steve Jenkins) and Mary Lehto (Tom).
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernie and Mae Weber, his wife of 35 years Danielle, his wife of seven years Nancy, his beloved brother Michael, and best friend and brother in-law Russ Parnell.
His celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 8th, 2021, 1 p.m. at the St Helens Elks Lodge. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
