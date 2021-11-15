Thomas J. Lomnicky, a life-long resident of Scappoose, Oregon passed away on Oct. 20, 2021 at the age of 81.
Tom graduated from Scapoose High School and went to work at Crown Zellerbach papermill. After that, he drove trucks for a living then joined Linnton Plywood. Tom owned and operated Columbia Tavern for 20 years. During that time, he sponsored stock cars for Dorie Racing at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. He then started commercial fishing out of Garibaldi, Oregon until recently.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Lucy; and parents, Wendel and Vicky Lomnicky.
He is survived by siblings, Wendell of California, Marilyn Zurita of Texas, James (Sue) of Scappoose, Stan (Sharon) of Scappoose, Carol Jones (Mike) of St. Helens, Diane Harrington (Jim) of Scappoose; long-time friends Scott Dorie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was kindhearted and a friend to all. He will be missed.
A celebration of life will be planned in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.