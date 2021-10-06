Thomas Joseph Oliveri was born Sept. 29, 1948 to Vonda Mather and Sam Oliveri in Painsville, Ohio. He passed away on Sept. 18, 2021 in Portland, Oregon with his wife Susan and daughter Brenda by his side.
Tom was a former owner of two Italian restaurants and a party center in the Cleveland, Ohio area. He loved to cook, and Italian food is what he loved to cook the most. He had a party center and loved catering for all occasions especially for weddings, birthday parties and social events. He was quite the social butterfly.
After retiring, Tom moved to Oregon to be closer to his daughter and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Susan; daughter Brenda Oliveri (Pablo); stepdaughter Jennifer Meabe (Ruben); stepson Jacob Bishop; grandchildren, Pablo Francisco, Gustavo Francisco (Gabrielle), Kendall Hall, Jacqueline Meabe, Luis Meabe, Alejandro Meabe, Miasol Meabe, and Braxton Bishop; great grandchildren, Natana Francisco, Gianni Francisco and Kai Francisco; brother Sam Oliveri; and sisters, Judy Flannery, Sandy Ford, Laurie Bousquet, and Connie Wooton.
He is preceded in death by both his parents; and brothers, Robert Oliveri and Tony Owens.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2021 at the Columbia City Community Center with a potluck to follow.
