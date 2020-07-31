Thomas L. Berg passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of 77 in St. Helens, Oregon.
Please join Tom’s children for a celebration of his life from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Sat., August 8, 2020 at Tom’s home, 830 West Street, St. Helens, Oregon.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
