Thomas L. Lund

Thomas “Tom” Lund a former resident of Columbia County passed away suddenly on Jan. 27, 2023 at OHSU in Portland, Oregon.
Tom was born on April 15, 1947, in Salem, Oregon, to parents, Irvin and Isabel Lund.
He grew up in Yakima Valley and Vancouver, Washington, graduating from Hudson Bay High School in 1965.
In 1966 he enlisted in the US Army. He trained at Ft. Ord, California and Ft. Devens, Massachusetts. He served in Vietnam and Germany. He was an active member in the Milwaukie, Oregon American Legion Post 180 and Oregon City VFW Post 1324.
In 1972 he became a working shareholder at Multnomah Plywood and became a homeowner in Scappoose, Oregon. He worked at the mill until it’s closing in 1992. Tom was instrumental in opening and running the Retail Store at the mill. He also served on the board.
After closing of the mill he repurposed his life by training to be an appliance repairman. He eventually moved to Portland and started his own business Tom Tech Appliance Repair. He enjoyed being his own boss. He had commercial, residential and many repeat customers.
Tom enjoyed being a resident of the Columbia County community for 20 years. He created many longtime friendships. Although he moved to the Portland area; he kept ties with friends in Scappoose and St. Helens.
Tom is survived by his wife Nancy and his sister Patricia.
