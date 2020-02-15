Thomas Kraft, age 62, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019 at his home is Scappoose, Oregon. A memorial service was held on Jan. 4, 2020.
Online Poll
Latest Chronicle E-Edition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Schools On Lockout: Incidents at Scappoose, Clatskanie
- Robert Dennis Edwards Jr.
- Kenny Lee Landreth
- Cap and Trade: Columbia County Impact
- Missing Man: Search in Columbia County
- Fatal Crash: 1 person killed in Highway 30 crash
- Anthony “Tony” David Miller
- Lockdown: Clatskanie Middle/High School
- Missing Man: Body found, search ends
- Caring Community: Helping teens facing living challenges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.