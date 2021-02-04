Thomas “Tom” William Hudson

Tom passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Dec. 17, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1946, in Tillamook, Oregon, to Ardella and Joseph Hudson.
Tom had two brothers and four sisters. He left school early to help support the family, working in the lumber industry. Tom worked in Rainier for Crown Zellerbach for twenty years and for Friesen Lumber in St. Helens.
Tom married his love Lillian Woodford on Nov. 20, 1964. Together they had two daughters, Lois and Tracy. Tom was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather.
Tom was outgoing, friendly and cheerful. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and taking vacations.
Despite serious medical issues, Tom stayed busy and worked in his retirement. He liked helping elderly and disabled seniors, doing yard work, and handyman jobs. Even though his health worsened, Tom kept his sense of humor and didn’t give up.
Tom especially enjoyed teaching his grandson new skills, sharing his work ethic and spending time together with him.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife Lillian of St. Helens; daughter Lois Hudson of Scappoose; daughter Tracy Hudson of Seaside; and best friend and grandson Michael (Kourtney) Bush of Scappoose.
