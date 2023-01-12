Timothy Emory Smith, 75, of St. Helens passed away on Thurs., Jan. 5, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2023 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens with reception at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Columbia Memorial Gardens.
Tim was born in Altadena, California on Feb. 28, 1947. He lived in California, Hawaii, and Washington during his childhood years. He graduated from Peninsula High School in Purdy, Washington and Tacoma Community College. Tim worked as an Electronic Technician for the National Weather Service and served in the Army and the Air National Guard. He retired in 2007 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Tim served as a deacon at College Park Baptist Church in Las Vegas.
In October 1970, Tim married Marjorie Smith. She survives him and three daughters, Nga Tran (Duc Phan), Kendra Brott (Patrick Brott), and Jackie Smith; son Paul Smith; grandchildren, Thuy Phan, My Yen Phan, Lucky Phan, William Phan, Zoey Brott, and Aurora Brott.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Rachel Smith and sister Pamela Hahn. Sisters, Terri Crum and Sylvia Hahn survive.
Tim lived in Astoria, Oregon for 17 years and St. Helens for 20 years. He delivered Meals on Wheels and served on the Board of Directors at the St. Helens Senior Center for many years after retirement. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, hiking, traveling and spending time with family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2023 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
