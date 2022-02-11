Timothy “Kirk” Martin, 51, of Wasilla, Alaska passed away on Tues., Jan. 11, 2022, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington.
Kirk was born on May 15, 1970, in Portland, Oregon to Don and Paula Martin. After graduating from Days Creek High School in 1988, he began his career in the timber industry; a career he continued to explore on and off throughout his life. Additionally, he used his intellect and gifted dexterity to excel as a certified master mechanic. He worked hard, so that he could play even harder. He was an adventurous outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, but most important was his passion for gold prospecting. His generosity, warmth, kindness, wit, and wisdom will leave a huge vacuum to all that shared time with him. He will be greatly missed.
Kirk is survived by his loving wife Penny of Wasilla, Alaska; children, Ashley Martin of Eugene, Oregon, Sierra Martin of Corvallis, Oregon, Maelynn Martin of Turner, Oregon, Jimmy Keene of Wasilla, Alaska, Torry Keene of Wasilla, Alaska, Kristin Keene of Wasilla, Alaska; grandson Emmett Martin; three brothers, Gary Martin of Spokane, Washington, Drew (Darcy) Martin of Big Lake, Alaska, and Joram (Kim) Martin of Okeechobee, Florida; two sisters, Tamara (Clint) Boe of Reed Point, Montana and Tishri (Douglas) Wiest of Big Timber, Montana; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He also leaves behind many close friends and adventure buddies. A special thank you to Fritz Gunn and his entire family for their companionship and love over the last 40+ years.
Kirk was predeceased by his father Don Martin and his mother Paula Martin.
“I have the same hope in God as these men themselves have, that there will be a resurrection of both the righteous and the wicked.” Acts 24:15; one of Kirk’s favorite scriptures.
Memorial Service: to be held on Zoom at 2 p.m. (Alaska time) on Feb. 12, 2022 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84001168561. Passcode: 4727945; Officiating: Lance VanWyk.
Visitation: from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 at the Martin family home in Wasilla, Alaska.
