Todd Mitchell Smith of St. Helens, Oregon passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 5, 2019.
Todd was born in Astoria, Oregon on Sept. 13, 1961 to Carol and Jack Smith. He graduated high school in Clatskanie, Oregon and went on to attend Mt. Hood Community College where he met his wife, Karen. Todd graduated with his master’s degree in PE and Health education from Portland State. Todd and Karen married in 1984 in Clackamas. They had two children together, Casey (1988) and Kalena (1992).
Todd coached and taught briefly at Dayton High School. He moved in 1995 to St. Helens to become a teacher and coach at the St. Helens High School. He was the head basketball coach and assistant football coach for 20 plus years. Todd had a passion for coaching and sports. He enjoyed his crossword puzzles, Dan Patrick Talk radio, his animals, gardening and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Todd is survived by his mother Carol Smith; brother Kelly (Lisa) Smith; sister Laura (Wilbert) Fleming; wife Karen Smith; son Casey; daughter Kalena; and grandchildren Lila Smith and Atwood Erickson.
A celebration of life will be held in Todd’s honor at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the St. Helens High School Auditorium, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Helens Boosters. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
