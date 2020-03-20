Tom Feeny
Feb. 19, 1940 ~ Feb. 24, 2020
Tom Feeny was born on Feb. 19, 1940. He passed away on Feb. 24, 2020.
After being discharged from the Army, he started a construction business and built houses until 1982. He then started putting on motor sport events building his own pulling trucks, mud bogger and two monster trucks with a lot of help from friends.
Next came a small trucking company which he continued with until the end. He worked the last 10 years at Calaway Trading in St. Helens. He did all this while coaching his wife in powerlifting for 35 years.
Tom lived a full life.
A mass will be held at 10 a.m. on March 28, 2020 at St. Fredric Catholic Church, 175 S. 13th St., St. Helens, Oregon. A celebration will follow.
