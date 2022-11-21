Tony Richard Crawford was born on Oct. 9, 1933 in Wewoka, Oklahoma and passed away on Nov. 11, 2022 in Columbia City, Oregon, at the age of 89. He graduated Scappoose High School at the age of 16 with a full football scholarship to the Oregon Institute of Technology. He spent his entire career working at Steinfeld’s products and proudly served in the Army National Guard for 12 years achieving the rank of Captain.
Tony was involved for decades in the charitable workings of the Elks Association and his church. He enjoyed baseball, softball, basketball, racquetball and was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a family man who loved spending time with family and watching the sporting events of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dwan Crawford; daughter Toni Irish; grandchildren, Steve Rosling, Marcus Gagnier, Matthew Gagnier, Brandon Scheuermann, Toni DuBois, Tiffany Irish, Tony Aunspaugh, Joy Schultz; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his daughters, Delinda Gagnier and Connie Crawford Lain.
A service was held Nov. 20, 2022 at the St. Helens, Elks Lodge. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.