On Wed., Feb. 9, 2022, Ursula Hannelore (Benson) Murray passed away peacefully at the home in Scappoose she shared with her life partner, Gary Ballweber. Ursula Hannelore (Benson) Murray was born on Sun., July 7, 1946, in Wassertrudingen, Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany to Emma Lang.
Ursula lived with her maternal grandparents the Weisers for the first ten years of her life. After her mother met and married Robert E. Benson, they immigrated to the United States, arriving at Ellis Island on July 18, 1956. Bob was stationed at Fort Ord, California at that time. Ursula soon had a sister, Sherry, and a brother, Russell.
The family later relocated to Newport, Oregon when Ursula was in junior high school. It was there she met her future husband, Donald L. Theeler. Ursula married her high school sweetheart Don Theeler on March 13, 1965. To this union were born Donald Linn Theeler, Todd Allen Theeler, and Stephanie Renee Theeler. Ursula was the ultimate stay at home mom.
After the kids left the nest, Ursula went to barber school and bought the Scappoose Barber Shop in the early nineties. She found her special place, where she made numerous friends. She was adored by her clients and the surrounding community. She was quick to joke with all who knew her. Her work made her incredibly happy. She continued to operate the barber shop part time even after reaching retirement age.
Ursula was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; and daughter-in-law Christie Ann (Rich) Theeler.
She is survived by her children; grandchildren; siblings; Gary; and the father of her children.
She will be missed greatly and would want us all to remember the good times we had with her. Her wish was to be cremated.
