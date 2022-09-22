Vella Painter was born on May 28, 1940, and she passed away on Sept. 9, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 27410 Parkdale Road in Rainier. Interment will be at the Hudson Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Vella Painter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
