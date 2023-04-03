Vern Timothy Parnell

Vern Timothy “Tim” Parnell passed away on March 14, 2023, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 68.
Tim was born on Feb. 16, 1955, in St. Helens, Oregon, to Leonard and Phyllis Parnell. He was the youngest of three children, joining his sister Irene and brother Russell. Tim grew up on the family farm in Yankton and went on to graduate from St. Helens High School in 1973. He started his own business Parnell Drywall in 1985.
Tim married Stephanie Phares in 1975 and they had two sons, Garrett, and Keith.
Tim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends out on the family farm. He loved being outdoors, flying RC airplanes in the hayfield, driving RC cars on the tracks that he built with his sons, shooting guns down at the pond, riding his four-wheeler, and working on the farm with his tractor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Phyllis; and brother Russell.
Tim is survived by sons, Garrett (Jennifer) and Keith (Erika); sister Irene (Bob); grandson Juan; granddaughter Bethany; and great-grandson Miguel.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Sun., April 16, at the Elks Lodge in St. Helens. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
