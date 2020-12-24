“God has required your presence, but your example of strength, goodness, sweetness, love for your family and others along with all the moments that we had the joy of living with you will be with us forever. We will remain united by the immense and deep love we feel for you dear Grandfather, Father and Husband “
On Dec. 16, 2020 Victorico Eleazar Sánchez De La Torre passed away at the age of 59.
Although we are profoundly saddened by his passing we celebrate and are very grateful for having shared his joy for life and his greatest treasure, his beautiful family.
Don Victor, as many affectionately called him, was a loving, sweet and hardworking person who always fought for others and gave us the best example of life. Born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, at a young age he emigrated from Mexico City to San Diego where he found the love of his life with whom he formed a dream life full of love and dedication always guided by God. He was a dedicated father and cherished spending time with his family. He had four great children who are the reflection of their amazing and loving parents.
Don Victor studied accounting as a young man and always enjoyed learning about technology and space. He enjoyed boxing, music and dance and travel very much and was truly a joy to be around.
His support for the church and the community were constant in his life. Much of his time was dedicated to his family and his business. Along with his brother Rodolfo, he built a large chain of restaurants and employed hundreds of people. Don Victor was the great founder of Victorico’s Mexican Food, where his sons and wife will continue the great legacy he has left. He was always ready to lend you a hand. He was honest and always lead by example. His employees were like his family. He really liked inventing new items and making sure that in his restaurants there was always something for everyone, especially for students.
For more than 20 years he offered so much joy to the St. Helens community where his restaurant became a hometown favorite and where local residents created memories that will last a lifetime. He constantly donated food, especially to church events. He sang in his church choir and he volunteered whenever he could. Don Victor was beloved by many people from near and far. Different generations of families got to feel that great affection and warmth that he offered always.
His wife, Mrs. Paula Sánchez, his children, Victor, Yesenia, Eleazar and Alejandra Sánchez, as well as their brothers, grandchildren, nephews and friends appreciate the affection received and ask a prayer for his soul. He will be deeply missed.
Due to current restrictions, we will have a limited space for mass, rosary and funeral. Those who cannot join us will be sent an electronic invitation to be able to be with us from their home.
A Rosary will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 at St. Frederic Catholic Church, 175 S. 13th St., St. Helens, OR 97051. Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 23 also in St. Frederic Catholic Church, 175 S. 13th St., St. Helens, OR 97051. The committal will be held at the end of Mass at the following address: Columbia Memorial Gardens, 54490 Columbia River Hwy, Scappoose, OR 97056.
