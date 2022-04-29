An angel is now at rest.
Violet was born in Longview April 4, 2009 to Ella and Joxer and came home to Portland at 4 months old with love and joy. She was Mommy’s first dog and was later joined by Alfred Henry. After living two years in sunny Rio de Janeiro, then Palo Alto, she moved with Mommy to St. Helens. Many residents saw her in her tan and black stroller.
She loved carrots, blueberries, turkey, banana, receiving love from all people, tickles, making funny noises, walking (later strolling), licking, and yelling at the world.
She was a living stuffed animal, our “bear.” She ran to the hopeless and destitute, street people and sad people. She turned many tears to laughter over her 13 years on earth. After that blessed time came our turn to mourn on April 24, 2022.
She leaves behind Mommy, Daddy and Alfie, Savta Beka, Savta Shirel, Doda Leah, numerous family members, GG Dee, and hundreds of friends worldwide, some of whom know her as Violetta.
Special thanks to Rebecca F, Paul and Laura, Gary, Evan, Tammie, Karen, Louise, Dan, Kelli, Randy, R and J, Michelle, Mari Anne, and all GFM contributors these last months.
We loved you all your life, and we’ll love you for the rest of ours.
A viewing was held at Dignified Pet Services on April 28, followed by a private cremation.
