Virgil Lawrence Markus

Virgil Markus passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2020 at his home in St. Helens, Oregon at the age of 91. He was born May 12, 1929 to John and Ada Markus in Ravensdale, Washington where he grew up with his older brother Johnny and attended school. He graduated with the class of 1949.
Virgil later met the love of his life Syble Jones. They were married March 21, 1964 in a little chapel near Seattle, Washington. Together they moved to Oregon in 1969 where they raised their children. In 2004 they settled in St. Helens, Oregon. Virgil worked as a Transportation Manager for Northwest Natural Gas for 27 years. He served as a past President with the Hillsboro Rotary Club and also served as a past President with Oregon Auctioneers Association. He and Syble were members of St. Helens Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had many interests that kept him busy in his spare time; stock car auto racing was at the top of that list.
Virgil was preceded in death by his wife Syble Markus in 2017 and his daughter Virginia “Laure” (Markus) Randall.
He is survived by their children, Larry Markus, Craig Markus, Adam Markus, Donna Savage, Lloyd Savage, Dale Savage, Sue Green, John Markus and Samantha Sorenson; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2020 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Syble Markus Memorial Fund care of OSU Extension Office, 505 N Columbia River Hwy, St. Helens, OR 97051. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.