Virginia Jenny Loe passed away at Columbia Hospice Center in Longview, Washington on Jan. 7, 2022 with her two daughters at her side. She was born on May 11, 1931 in Goble, Oregon. She was the baby of five children.
In 1948 she married Sonny Loe and they had three children. Initially, she stayed home to raise her children. As they got older, she entered the work field. Sears and Western Auto were her first jobs. With time, she eventually moved to working in banks as a teller. That career proved to be quite interesting as she was held up three times! A divorce came after 34 years of marriage.
After several years, she met the love of her life, Bob Bodine. They moved to Ocean Park, Washington where they made their permanent home and opened up a septic business and Virginia became a real estate salesman. She loved living there and being snowbirds during the winters in Yuma, Arizona. They made many special friends. One of her joys was clam digging. One of her prize possessions was her fancy, special clam gun that she always used.
Virginia loved her family and listening to updates on all of them. She made several trips to Hawaii and took her grandchildren there for their graduation gift. Yard work, painting, crafting, sewing, and in later years loved watching Hallmark, which were her favorites.
In 2015 Bob passed away. She stayed and finished her house that they had been building. She did live a short time in it before her passing. Unfortunately, she never really got over Bob’s death.
She is survived by her children, Linda Olsen (Brad), Susan Boles (Gary), and Randy Loe (Diane); five grandchildren, Jennie Lamb (Adam), Kammie Garver, Branden Thompson (Chris), Byren Thompson (Tracy), and Candie Olsen; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and sister Wanda Rigby.
She will be missed forever by her family and her special friends. She was quite the character. She always had a special saying for almost anything that happened.
